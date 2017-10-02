APSU Volleyball’s Ashley Slay and Kristen Stucker earn OVC Honors

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Senior Ashley Slay and junior Kristen Stucker continued Austin Peay State University volleyball team’s early season run on adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week honors, earning the league’s offensive and setter awards, Monday.

Slay, of Nashville, notched her season’s second Offensive Player of the Week honor after averaging 3.59 kills per set and hitting .353 during the week.

After a six-kill, four-block effort at Alabama A&M, Wednesday, she stepped up with team-leading efforts in wins at Southeast Missouri and UT Martin last weekend.

The senior middle blocker scored 14 kills and a .276 attack percentage at Southeast Missouri, Friday. She then showed up big at UT Martin, Saturday, leading the Govs with 15 kills and an impressive .565 attack percentage while recording four blocks, including her 300th career block.

Stucker, of Johnston, Iowa, has dominated the action among the league’s setters, earning all but one of the league’s six weekly awards this season. Her fifth award this season came on the heels of a 99-assist effort last week as she averaged 11.00 assists per set while pacing the Govs to a .251 team attack percentage.

Opening the week with three kills, four blocks and 25 assists at Alabama A&M, Stucker also picked up her pace in a return to OVC action last weekend. She had a masterful five-kill, 38-assist performance at Southeast Missouri, Friday. Stucker finished the week with 36 assists at UT Martin.

The Governors opened their four-match road trip with three straight three-set sweeps and have won 11 consecutive sets. Austin Peay will look to extend its 10-match win streak when it travels to Murray State for a 7:00pm, Tuesday contest that is part of the Heritage Bank Battle of the Border competition. The Govs return home for a 2:00pm, Saturday contest against Eastern Kentucky.

