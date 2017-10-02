Austin Peay University Women’s Golf sits in third at F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Behind a top-10 outing from junior Taylor Goodley, Austin Peay State University women’s golf will be in the top group for Tuesday’s final round at the 19th F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate at Clarksville Country Club.

The Governors got out to a blistering start, shooting 302 in the first round before suffering some late setbacks in a 321 showing in Monday’s final 18 holes.

That aggregate 623 leaves them behind only Southern Illinois (308-298-606) and Louisiana Monroe (306-313-619) going into the final round, with UNC Asheville and Belmont also in the top-five.

Goodley’s two-round 152 (74-78) leaves her sharing sixth place going into the final round. After a runner-up showing in last season’s event, Goodley looks to make it back-to-back top-five finishes in the Governors home tournament; she equaled junior transfer Reagan Greene with a team-high 21 pars.

Greene had a good showing over the first 36 holes as well; the Clarksville native sits just outside the top-10 after shooting 78-77 (155), tied for 11th, and tying for the tournament lead in par-3 scoring (2.80) through two rounds.

Junior Ashton Goodley was runner-up at the end of round one with a 73, but faded a bit to 17th; she’ll enter the final round three shots out of the top-10 (73-84-157) after a team-best six birdies, Monday.

Senior AnnaMichelle Moore (77-83-160; t-24th) and sophomore Meghann Stamps (83-83-166; 40th) rounded out the Austin Peay lineup; Stamps’ 4.25 par-4 average was third-best of the entire tournament.

Similar to Stamps’ exemplary showing a year ago as an individual, another Austin Peay newcomer had a fine first 36 holes playing solo in the home tournament. Clarksville native Riley Cooper sits tied for 15th with 18 holes remaining, shooting 156 (77-79)—second only to Louisiana Monroe’s Scarlett Eaton among the tournament’s individuals.

Freshman Andrea Presilla (86-86-172) capped the competition list for the Govs, who return to action 8:30am, Tuesday morning, for the final 18 holes of play. They will be paired with Louisiana Monroe and Southern Illinois.

Box Score

F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

Clarksville Country Club

Clarksville, TN

Finish School – Players Round 1 Round 2 Total 3 Austin Peay State University 302 313 623 T 6 Taylor Goodley 74 78 152 T 11 Reagan Greene 78 77 155 17 Ashton Goodley 73 84 157 T 24 AnnaMichelle Moore 77 83 160 40 Meghann Stamps 83 83 166 T 15 Riley Cooper* 77 79 156

