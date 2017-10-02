Austin Peay University Women’s Golf sits in third at F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's GolfClarksville, TN – Behind a top-10 outing from junior Taylor Goodley, Austin Peay State University women’s golf will be in the top group for Tuesday’s final round at the 19th F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate at Clarksville Country Club.

The Governors got out to a blistering start, shooting 302 in the first round before suffering some late setbacks in a 321 showing in Monday’s final 18 holes.

Austin Peay Women’s Golf junior Taylor Goodley sits in sixth place at the Clarksville Country Club. (APSU Sports Information)

That aggregate 623 leaves them behind only Southern Illinois (308-298-606) and Louisiana Monroe (306-313-619) going into the final round, with UNC Asheville and Belmont also in the top-five.

Goodley’s two-round 152 (74-78) leaves her sharing sixth place going into the final round. After a runner-up showing in last season’s event, Goodley looks to make it back-to-back top-five finishes in the Governors home tournament; she equaled junior transfer Reagan Greene with a team-high 21 pars.

Greene had a good showing over the first 36 holes as well; the Clarksville native sits just outside the top-10 after shooting 78-77 (155), tied for 11th, and tying for the tournament lead in par-3 scoring (2.80) through two rounds.

Junior Ashton Goodley was runner-up at the end of round one with a 73, but faded a bit to 17th; she’ll enter the final round three shots out of the top-10 (73-84-157) after a team-best six birdies, Monday.

Senior AnnaMichelle Moore (77-83-160; t-24th) and sophomore Meghann Stamps (83-83-166; 40th) rounded out the Austin Peay lineup; Stamps’ 4.25 par-4 average was third-best of the entire tournament.

Similar to Stamps’ exemplary showing a year ago as an individual, another Austin Peay newcomer had a fine first 36 holes playing solo in the home tournament. Clarksville native Riley Cooper sits tied for 15th with 18 holes remaining, shooting 156 (77-79)—second only to Louisiana Monroe’s Scarlett Eaton among the tournament’s individuals.

Freshman Andrea Presilla (86-86-172) capped the competition list for the Govs, who return to action 8:30am, Tuesday morning, for the final 18 holes of play. They will be paired with Louisiana Monroe and Southern Illinois.

Box Score

F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate
Clarksville Country Club
Clarksville, TN

Finish School – Players Round 1 Round 2 Total
3 Austin Peay State University 302 313 623
T 6 Taylor Goodley 74 78 152
T 11 Reagan Greene 78 77 155
17 Ashton Goodley 73 84 157
T 24 AnnaMichelle Moore 77 83 160
40 Meghann Stamps 83 83 166
         
T 15 Riley Cooper* 77 79 156

Topics

