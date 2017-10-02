CDE Lightband held a Customer Expo Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Department of Electricity (CDE) hosted its Customer Expo Saturday, September 30th, bringing 1,500 to 2,000 people to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for food, fun and information.

Privott Stroman, CDE HR Director talked about the purpose of the event. “This is our way to thank our customers, give back, and showcase a lot of the vendors we work with. It’s a great way for us to connect with the community.”

CDE currently provides electricity to about 70,000 customers, and a variety of broadband services to another 20,000.

The event is held every other year. It was held many times at the CDE facility, moved to Governor’s Square Mall for a while, and now because of its size, takes place at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

“I think today’s beautiful weather will bring a lot of people out to see us,” Stroman said. “We have complimentary hot dogs, chips and soft drinks, and lots of cool demonstrations for everyone to enjoy.”

One of the highlights at Saturday’s event, especially for the younger CDE users, was the demonstration trailer, which travels around to local schools and civic groups.

“We use the trailer to bring a utility pole and all the tools we use on site, so that people can see everything that we do,” Stroman said. “Then we built the child-sized utility pole, and that has become a huge hit. Once the first brave kid steps up, they all start lining up to give it a try.”

