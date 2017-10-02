Clarksville Park and Recreation’s Movies in the Park concludes with The Force Awakens and Rogue One

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s free, outdoor movie series Movies in the Park concludes Saturday, October 14th, 2017 with the showing of “The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One” at Liberty Park’s amphitheater, 1188 Cumberland Drive.

Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 5:00pm.

Pre-Show Activities

Star Wars Costume Contest.

Best Princess Leia Hair Contest.

Special performance by Acro Dance Express.

The popular Culver’s Frozen T-shirt Contest.

“The Force Awakens” will begin promptly at 6:15pm, followed by the showing of “Rogue One” at 8:20pm.

Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or alcohol. Chick-fil-A, Spudnix, and Smackin Brats will be onsite with food and beverages available for purchase.

In the event of rain, outdoor movie screenings and concerts may have to be canceled or rescheduled.

Special thanks to our sponsors Frontier Basement Systems, Acro Dance Express, Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market and Clarksville Living Magazine.

For information, including times, activities and the food truck lineup, visit www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec

Sections

Topics