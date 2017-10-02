|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU Football appears in National Polls Newer: APSU Volleyball’s Ashley Slay and Kristen Stucker earn OVC Honors »
Clarksville Park and Recreation’s Movies in the Park concludes with The Force Awakens and Rogue One
Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s free, outdoor movie series Movies in the Park concludes Saturday, October 14th, 2017 with the showing of “The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One” at Liberty Park’s amphitheater, 1188 Cumberland Drive.
Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 5:00pm.
Pre-Show Activities
“The Force Awakens” will begin promptly at 6:15pm, followed by the showing of “Rogue One” at 8:20pm.
Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or alcohol. Chick-fil-A, Spudnix, and Smackin Brats will be onsite with food and beverages available for purchase.
Special thanks to our sponsors Frontier Basement Systems, Acro Dance Express, Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market and Clarksville Living Magazine.
For information, including times, activities and the food truck lineup, visit www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec
SectionsEvents
TopicsAcro Dance Express, Chick-fil-A, City of Clarksville, Clarksville Living Magazine, Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department, Clarksville Parks and Recreation, Clarksville TN, Costume Contest, Culver’s, Frontier Basement Systems, Frozen T-Shirt Contest, Liberty Park, Liberty Park Amphitheater, Movies in the Park, Rogue One, Smackin Brats, Spudnix, The Force Awakens, Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed