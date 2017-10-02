|
Clarksville Police Department receives over 50 Reports for Compromised ATM/Debit cards
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department has taken over 50 reports for compromised ATM/debit cards in Clarksville, TN. The cardholders all had accounts with U.S. Bank.
There has been over $17,000 in fraudulent transactions reported. It appears as though the fraudulent transaction may have started occurring on September 28th and later. There may have been earlier transactions, but the bulk of the transactions seem to be after that date. The source of the compromise has not been definitively identified.
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the compromise and asking U.S. Bank customers to check their accounts and ensure all transactions are valid.
If your ATM/Debit card has not been compromised, there is no need for a police report.
However, should you find a fraudulent transaction, contact your bank immediately, and then contact the Clarksville Police Department to file a report.
Here’s some information provided to us by U.S. Bank for customers and some suggestions to protect yourself from those who would steal your personal ATM/Debit card data:
