Clarksville Police requests Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

October 2, 2017
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying an individual that is a suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries and fradualent use of credit cards. 

The suspect typically will smash a car window, steal a purse, and will attempt to use the stolen credit cards shortly after the theft. Even though he has been unsuccessful on multiple occasions, he still has amassed over $800.00 in fraudulent credit card charges. 

Clarksville Police are looking for the person in this photo in connection to several vehicle burglaries and fradualent use of credit cards.

Anyone with information can call Detective Carrol, 931.648.0656, ext 5174 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

The video below is of the suspect after using one of the stolen credit cards exiting a store.

Video


