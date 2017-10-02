|
Clarksville Police requests Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspect
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying an individual that is a suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries and fradualent use of credit cards.
The suspect typically will smash a car window, steal a purse, and will attempt to use the stolen credit cards shortly after the theft. Even though he has been unsuccessful on multiple occasions, he still has amassed over $800.00 in fraudulent credit card charges.
Anyone with information can call Detective Carrol, 931.648.0656, ext 5174 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
The video below is of the suspect after using one of the stolen credit cards exiting a store.
Video
