Clarksville Police requests Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying an individual that is a suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries and fradualent use of credit cards.

The suspect typically will smash a car window, steal a purse, and will attempt to use the stolen credit cards shortly after the theft. Even though he has been unsuccessful on multiple occasions, he still has amassed over $800.00 in fraudulent credit card charges.

Anyone with information can call Detective Carrol, 931.648.0656, ext 5174 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

The video below is of the suspect after using one of the stolen credit cards exiting a store.

Video

