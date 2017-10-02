CMCSS announces Author Ruta Sepetys to speak at West Creek High School

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is excited to host author Ruta Sepetys at West Creek High School on November 14th, 2017.

She will be speaking to our entire freshmen class in our Theater, converse with students during lunch for Questions & Answers, and sign copies of her book.

In preparation for her visit, our freshmen students and their English teachers will read her historical fiction novel, Between Shades of Grey, which a European film production company recently released as a movie titled, “Ashes in the Snow.”

Her schedule will be as follows:

10:30am

Arrive at West Creek High School, meet Ms. Dunham in school office and introductions to library staff and administrators.

11:25am–12:45pm

Small group Q & A lunch session with 45-50 students in the library.

12:45pm

Ms. Sepetys sets up laptop in WCHS Theater for 1:00 PM presentation.

1:00pm

Large group presentation to all Freshmen about Between Shades of Grey novel.

2:30pm

Book signing in the Library.

About author Ruta Sepetys

Ruta Sepetys is an internationally acclaimed author of historical fiction published in over fifty countries and thirty-six languages. Sepetys is considered a “crossover” novelist as her books are read by both students and adults worldwide.

Her novels, Between Shades of Gray and Out of the Easy are both New York Times bestsellers and international bestsellers. Her latest novel, Salt to the Sea, is a #1 New York Times bestseller and winner of the Carnegie Medal. Her books have won or been shortlisted for over forty book prizes, are included on over twenty state reading lists, and are currently in development for film and television.

*Ruta is the daughter of a Lithuanian refugee. Born in Michigan, she was raised in a family of artists, readers, and music lovers. Ruta attended college to study opera but instead graduated with a degree in International Finance. Prior to publishing her first novel, she spent twenty years in the music industry helping artists and songwriters distill story through song.

Sepetys is the first American crossover novelist to address both European Parliament and Library of Congress. She was awarded The Rockefeller Foundation’s prestigious Bellagio Resident Fellowship for Salt to the Sea.

Ruta was recently bestowed the Cross of the Knight of the Order by the President of Lithuania for her contributions to education and memory preservation. She is intensely proud to be Lithuanian, even if that means she has a name no one can pronounce.

*Source: http://rutasepetys.com/

