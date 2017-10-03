APSU Men’s Golf finishes ninth at Hummingbird Intercollegiate

APSU Sports Information

Sapphire, NC – Perhaps finishing round two before darkness set in Monday evening helped Austin Peay State University men’s golf after all.

As one of six squads without an early tee-time today, a rested Governors squad moved all the way up to ninth thanks a final-round 295 at the Hummingbird Intercollegiate, hosted by Western Carolina.

The script was flipped for the Govs Tuesday—after requiring yeoman efforts from freshman Chase Korte and sophomore Michael Busse at the top of the lineup yesterday, it was the middle of the order which came through more often than not over the final 18 holes, and no player exemplified that better than Garrett Whitfield.

The freshman’s final-round 71—best by a Gov during the tournament—included a trio of birdies and moved him up 18 spots to 50th, tied with senior Hunter Tidwell.

For his part, Tidwell’s final-round 74 was Austin Peay’s second-best of the day and saw him shake off a four-over par back nine for a one-under showing on the front half of the course.

For the tournament, Korte led the way with a 222 (73-74-75; t-34th); he was at his best on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole. Busse also tied with Whitfield and Tidwell for 50th (73-74-78).

Tuesday was a tale of two rounds for sophomore Alex Vegh; starting on hole No. 10, Vegh was four-over at the turn before sinking three straight birdies to start the front nine and finishing the front at even-par.

Although he shot 229 (82-72-75) for the tournament, Vegh’s 14 birdies were tied for fourth-most, and accounted for more than a quarter of Austin Peay’s 48 birdies as a team—second only to tournament champion Gardner-Webb among competing schools.

In his first action as a Gov, freshman Jay Fox acquitted himself nicely with a 240 (78-76-86).

The Govs are off next week in preparation for their home tournament, the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, hosted again this year at Greystone Golf Club in Dickson, October 16th-17th.

