Austin Peay Golf’s Reagan Greene, Taylor Goodley finish in top 10 at F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – A pair of Austin Peay State University golfers pulled off top-10 finishes at the 2017 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, leading the Govs to a fourth-place team finish at the annual home event.

The Govs shot 311 in the final round for a 934 overall, two shots behind Louisiana Monroe and UNC Asheville.

Southern Illinois shot 914 to successfully defend its title from last season, with Morehead State’s final-round best 306 moving the Eagles into the top-five.

Austin Peay finished ahead of four OVC squads in this event—Morehead State (fifth), Belmont (sixth), Eastern Illinois (eighth) and Tennessee State (ninth).

After hovering around the top 10 for most of the tournament, junior Reagan Greene made a big move over the last handful of holes, shooting one-under on the final seven holes and ending her first home event as a Governor with back-to-back birdies. She finished seventh (78-77-75), carding a team-best 75 in the final round and finishing as the team leader in birdies (seven) and pars (34) and shooting a tournament-best 2.80 on par-3 holes.

Just behind Greene in eighth for the Govs was junior Taylor Goodley, who briefly led in the final round before a late surge from other competitors. With a 231 (74-78-79), she has now posted a top-10 finish in her last two home tournaments.

In her final home tournament, senior AnnaMichelle Moore fought through a difficult back-nine to post her best round of the event, finishing tied for 19th with a 236 (77-83-76). She averaged 5.07 strokes per hole on par-5 attempts, best among Governors during the two-day event.

Junior Ashton Goodley (73-84-81-238) and sophomore Meghann Stamps (83-83-83-249) rounded out the Austin Peay lineup, while freshmen Riley Cooper (77-79-83-239) and Andrea Presilla (86-86-86-258) enjoyed solid individual outings.

“This team is good, and therefore the expectation is higher,” said head coach Sara Robson. “We grinded hard today, had a health issue on the course and she tried to grit through it and battled hard for us.

“We’ve got to hit more greens so we can give ourselves a chance to make putts. We put ourselves in positions we’ve never been in on this golf course and that’s frustrating. But they never give up; Reagan birdied her last two for a 75 and AnnaMichelle played really well for us.”

The Govs will take a week off before heading to Monroe, Louisiana for the Warhawks home tournament, the ULM Fred Marx Invitational, at Bayou Desiard Country Club.

“We’ve to work some things out, rest a little bit and get ready to go to Louisiana Monroe,” Robson said.

Box Score

F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

Clarksville Country Club

Clarksville, TN

Finish School – Players Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Total 4 Austin Peay State University 302 321 311 934 7 Reagan Greene 78 77 75 230 T 8 Taylor Goodley 74 78 79 231 T 19 AnnaMichelle Moore 77 83 76 236 23 Ashton Goodley 73 84 81 238 40 Meghann Stamps 83 83 83 249 T 24 Riley Cooper* 77 79 83 239

