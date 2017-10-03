Austin Peay State University to hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for new Jenkins Building October 6th

Clarksville, TN – Last February, the Austin Peay State University Office of University Advancement relocated to 318 College Street, marking the beginning of APSU’s expansion into downtown Clarksville.

At 2:00pm, on Friday, October 6th, 2017 the University will officially celebrate this milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the campus’ new Jenkins Building, home of University Advancement. The ceremony will take place at 416 College Street.

The community is invited to attend this event and the reception that follows.

In February, the building was formally named the Jenkins Building in honor of Don Jenkins, CEO of Jenkins and Wynne Ford-Lincoln-Honda, and his family.

When Jenkins decided to relocate his dealership from College Street to 2655 Trenton Road, he made sure the University had the right of first refusal to purchase the land adjacent to campus. The historic purchase allowed Austin Peay to expand by 11 acres and connect the campus with downtown Clarksville.

“I think Austin Peay has always been a jewel for Clarksville, and every city would love to have a university like Austin Peay to attract students,” Jenkins said at the time.

“Part of having property in downtown is being a good steward of what you have, and the best use for the property would be for Austin Peay to have it. I want the best thing for Austin Peay and for downtown Clarksville, and this just happened to be the best for both of them,” Jenkins stated.

The new College Street location allows University Advancement, previously housed in the Browning Building, to be more accessible for alumni, business and community partners.

After Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees will be able to tour the renovated facility. A reception will also take place next door, at 416 College Street.

For more information, contact the APSU Alumni Relations Office at alumni@apsu.edu or 931.221.7222.

