Clarksville Gas and Water announces Sewer Lateral Line Rehabilitation Work Continues in Clarksville

Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water sub-contractors will continue sewer lateral line flushing and cleaning that began in early September through Friday.

Sewer service will not be affected during the work, however; residents should be alert to workers and equipment in their neighborhoods.

Rehabilitation to takes place on these streets

Saratoga Drive

Brandywine Drive

King Cole Drive

Allenwood Drive

Kirby Drive

Strasbourg Drive

Collinwood Drive

Sherwood Drive

Canterbury Road

Nice Drive

Charlemagne Boulevard

Verdun Drive

Rue Le Mans Drive

Melinda Drive

The sewer lateral flushing will prepare lines for future sewer main line rehabilitation work this month.

More details about sewer line rehabilitation can be viewed on the Gas and Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com, or please contact Y’hanna Perez-Ortiz, P.E., Civil Engineer, at the Clarksville Gas and Water Engineering Department, 931.645.7418.

