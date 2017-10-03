Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Gas and Water announces Sewer Lateral Line Rehabilitation Work Continues in Clarksville

Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water sub-contractors will continue sewer lateral line flushing and cleaning that began in early September through Friday.

Sewer service will not be affected during the work, however; residents should be alert to workers and equipment in their neighborhoods.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department Administration and Engineering

Rehabilitation to takes place on these streets

  • Saratoga Drive
  • Brandywine Drive
  • King Cole Drive
  • Allenwood Drive
  • Kirby Drive
  • Strasbourg Drive
  • Collinwood Drive
  • Sherwood Drive
  • Canterbury Road
  • Nice Drive
  • Charlemagne Boulevard
  • Verdun Drive
  • Rue Le Mans Drive
  • Melinda Drive

The sewer lateral flushing will prepare lines for future sewer main line rehabilitation work this month.

More details about sewer line rehabilitation can be viewed on the Gas and Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com, or please contact Y’hanna Perez-Ortiz, P.E., Civil Engineer, at the Clarksville Gas and Water Engineering Department, 931.645.7418.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com


