Clarksville Parks and Recreation now accepting applications for Fright on Franklin Booth Spaces

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for booth space at Fright on Franklin, the City’s annual Downtown Halloween festival, which will unfold from 3:00pm-6:00pm Saturday, October 28th, 2017.

Area businesses and organizations that want to join in the fun can apply online at www.CityofClarksville.com/Fright

Booth spaces are free, but businesses are required to decorate their booth and provide at least 4,000 pieces of candy for trick-or-treaters.

Space is limited and booths are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fright on Franklin also will feature costume contests, fall activities and food vendors. Costume contest registration is available online now.

Clarksville’s annual Halloween festival will be October 28th, 2017

Fright on Franklin is made possible thanks to presenting sponsor Altra Federal Credit Union, media sponsors The Leaf-Chronicle and Clarksville Family Magazine, and the City of Clarksville.

For inside information on all the festivities call the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476.


