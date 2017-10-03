Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held October 5th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

With 10+ venues, bars and businesses participating each month, the First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The October Art Walk will be held October 5th, 2017 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley.

The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Framemaker (705 North Second Street)

For over two decades, The Framemaker has offered a unique selection of frames and art services to the Middle Tennessee area.

Artist Information

Adam Roberts

The Framemaker is proud to present scratchboard works by Adam Roberts. This exhibit is part of Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk on October 5th, 2017. An opening reception will be held from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. The exhibit will remain on display at the Framemaker throughout the month of October during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm).

Adam Roberts is a U.S. Army veteran and retiree. The artist states, “I chose the medium of scratchboard because it is the perfect way to tell the story of individuals that have served, and who continue to serve, in the military. I use the deep cuts and scratches in the board to explore the pain and the agony that we soldiers spent away from our families.”

The Framemaker is located at the corner of North Second Street and Georgia Avenue.

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Edward’s Steakhouse will feature local artist, Ardyce M. Adams and Bob Privett, during the October First Thursday Art Walk.

Ardyce has been painting and drawing her entire life. She took art classes in High School and has attended art classes at Austin Peay University. Many of her paintings are drawn first with India ink using quill pens, next watercolor, prismacolor and pastels are added. Adams paintings consist of an assortment of landscapes, various buildings/barns, animals, birds, flowers and people. Inspiration for her paintings comes from living on a farm in the land between the lakes area of Stewart County Tennessee for the past 28 years.

Bob Privett’s one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces will be on display this month as well.

Privett makes use of bold colors in his paintings to entice people to walk down a side street they would normally ignore, to visit a place, stay a while, and enjoy the moment of being one with the art. His mediums include acrylic, oil, and graphite.

He is basically self-taught. He-learned some basics in his high school art class. At college he attended several classes. He particularly enjoyed the class taught by Olen Bryant at APSU.

Privett has been recognized internationally, nationally, and locally for his works of art. His paintings have been published in several art magazines.

Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (100 Franklin Street)

Peg Harvill Gallery

Artist Information

During the month of October, the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Peg Harvill Gallery will host nationally recognized photographer, Mike Groves.

A native New Mexican, Mike has lived in Las Cruces since 1953. In high school he became interested in photography and took his first sunset photos.

Although he never had formal training in photography he had a good eye for it. He studied and experimented while in college and after. His interest was in outdoor and scenic images although he won ribbons for his portrait and still life images as well as landscapes. As his skills developed so did his love of the local scenery, especially the Organ Mountains.

He is particularly proud of his triptychs: three separate images which fit together to make one. He fells these better show the expanse of the Organ Mountains and the ever-changing light and color. His love of the area and its natural beauty is evident in his work which he loves to share with everyone!

Additional gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00am – 2:00pm.

For tickets to and information about our current production, “35MM: A Musical Exhibition”, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.

Roux Americajun (101 Franklin Street)

Happy hour & half-off appetizers during Art Walk, first Thursdays of every month

Artist Information

Originally from New Orleans, Misha received a scholarship and graduated with honors with an Associate’s Degree in Fine and Commercial Art at Delgado College in NOLA. Her art is in private collections across the country. Misha’s art is on display in venues throughout Bowling Green, Kentucky and now Clarksville, Tennessee.

Besides being a full-time artist, Misha is a contributor to SOKY Happenings Magazine where she resides as the artist in residence. She is a founding member of ArtWorks: A Visual Arts Coalition; an art league of southern Kentucky professional artist. Misha has won many awards, including the 2014 Women of Achievement Award in Art granted by the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission.

In May 2014, “The Art of Misha Ambrosia” a large art exhibit at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) with as much as seventy pieces of artwork represented. These works encompassed several different genres-landscape, figure, still-life and sculpture.

Upcoming in September 2018, “Absorption and Creation by Misha Ambrosia” art exhibition at the beautiful Downing Museum and Baker Arboretum in Bowling Green, KY. Her work will be on display at Roux, and is available for purchase.

Misha’s studio is located in Alvaton, KY where she resides with Bill-her wonderful husband of 22 years, and her four-legged children…a golden retriever named Hijito and a cat with an attitude named Picasso.

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

The DAC is an association of talented local artists and interested patrons dedicated to promoting the visual arts in the Clarksville/Montgomery County area.

Our objectives are to sponsor art exhibitions of work by Co-op members and regional artists, to provide continuing support for the Co-op and its membership through the sale of art work, to encourage arts education with outreach programs and scholarship fundraisers, and to develop membership services which directly support the arts community.

Artist Information

Lynne Waters Griffey is Downtown Artist Co-op’s featured artist for the month of October. The theme is Transformation and will include paintings that are monochromatic and sepia toned of Clarksville landmarks. There will also be paintings of endangered species completed for ABUN-Artists and Biologist Unite for Nature, an international conservation group.

This exhibit will be on display the entire month of October 2017. DAC Gallery is located at 96 Franklin Street, in Downtown Clarksville, TN. DAC will be open Noon-4:00pm, Wednesday- Friday and 10:00am-6:00pm on Saturday.

For more information visit their website at www.downtownartistsco-op.com or visit us on Facebook for more information.

Lilac Mums (127 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Lilac Mums proudly presents “Afterglow” a series of UV activated works of art by moxie’s hART. Come and enjoy a unique experience where the observer becomes part of the art. Participate by wearing fun fluorescent colors or white.

About the Artist

Blanca L. goes by the alias name moxie’s hART. She is a mixed media artist who enjoys exploring a variety of styles and techniques to depict otherworldly scenes. She is a mother to a charming boy and a military spouse. She is currently pursuing a M.A in Art Administration through the University of Kentucky.

Journey’s Eye Studio (131 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Journey’s Eye Studio is proud to host locals artist, Lucas Ryan Chambers, during the July First Thursday Art Walk.

Lucas is the Vice President of the Clarksville Downtown Artists Co-op in addition to working full time as a staff and free-lance photographer. Work from his recent trip to Haiti is currently on display while he is traveling the Southwest United States.

Yada Yada Yada Deli (100 Strawberry Alley)

Artist Information

Yada Yada Yada Deli is proud to host Quintin Watkins during the October First Thursday Art Walk.

“I am quite the optimistic as many would call me. I grew up in Chapel Hill, Tennessee (small town, big tractors) and the youngest of five siblings. I always thrived on adventure and the imaginations that carry the feet forward. I became inspired to become a graphic designer at a young age, as I watched anime such as Cowboy Bebop and Inuyasha.

I found the visuals at that time stunning and remarkable! I thought to myself it would be cool to wear clothes inspired by the characters that over took my creativity; however, as I learned growing up and attending Columbia State Community College, there was more to graphic design than I had thought. It was more than cool characters on a shirt, yet the message with the graphic that would establish a sense of timelessness.

Today, I strive to learn more about graphic design by moving my feet forward, and watching people interact with the design world with unlimited possibilities. I am always willing to help, so feel free to ask me any questions or about getting a design made by sending an email to qmwdesigns@gmail.com!”

Customs House Museum (200 S. 2nd Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Artist Information

This Is My Story

June 8th – October 15th | Jostens Gallery

Women writers representing multiple decades share their thoughts of who they are on May 14th, 2017 (Mother’s Day). Their writings are suspended on cloth, hung “clothesline style” in the gallery.

The X Housewife Portraits by Kit Kite

August 8th – October 22nd | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

In this series of photographs, artist Kit Kite takes on the persona of a beleaguered housewife who is overwhelmed by sculptured piles of domestic items such as plastic utensils, milk cartons, and baking pans. Kite describes the work as a self-experimental portrait and installation series that depicts the cognitive differences of house and home. This series explores the artist’s personal displacement and separation within an isolated process.

Ed Nash: Terrain

August 10th – October 18th | Crouch Gallery

Nash focuses on abstract non-representational work. His mixed media terrain series build up on the canvas to create textured landforms. Nash currently lives in Nashville TN where he is an Art Dealer, Appraiser and Artist. His work can be found in collections across the US and UK and is represented in galleries in New York, Atlanta, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Nashville TN.

Ann Nichols: Split Focus

October 2nd – December 3rd | Planters Bank Peg Harvill Gallery

Chattanooga Artist Ann Nichols is a contemporary realist painter who works in the medium of oil. Many of her paintings are inspired by art historical images such as Renaissance portraits, flowers by Georgia O’Keeffe, Dutch floral paintings, botanicals, Magritte’s surrealism and Martin Johnson Heade’s images of orchids and hummingbirds.

Photographer Tamara Reynolds was born and currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she has worked for 25 years as a commercial and editorial photographer for magazines and advertising agencies focusing on portraiture and lifestyle imagery.

Reynolds says about her Southern Route series: “This project is about resolving my conflicted feelings I‘ve experienced as a Southerner. I love the South, but I have sometimes been embarrassed to claim it as my home. I chose to explore the South on back roads and across railroad tracks. In so doing, I found I could appreciate my home despite its failings.”

Veiled Abstractions: L.A. Bachman

October 24th – January 7th | Jostens Gallery

Nashville artist L.A. Bachman’s abstract art explores family, belief, responsibility, failure, and desire, and is an arena for self-reflection. Hints of human form are veiled by an abstract layer like lace across the body, suggesting tangible objects amidst unrecognizable ones.

Mildred & Mable’s (109 Franklin Street)

Mildred & Mable’s is a unique and fun gift boutique offering something special for every occasion. Custom monogramming and gift baskets available for babies, birthdays, weddings and more.

Mildred and Mable’s is proud to support the October First Thursday Art Walk.

Stop in and check out and new look and all of the great gift and clothing options to transition you into the cooler months!

Rogate’s Boutique (115 Franklin Street)

You are sure to find something new and exciting each time you visit Rogate’s Boutique! Our store offers all the latest amazing fashion trends, while remaining focused on timeless style. And we know how much fun shopping should be, so you can always expect to have a great time here.

Rogate’s Boutique is proud to support the October First Thursday Art Walk but will not be open this month.

Couture Crush (125 Franklin Street)

Couture Crush is proud to support the October First Thursday Art Walk.

Stop in and find the perfect piece to transition into Fall during the October First Thursday Art Walk!

