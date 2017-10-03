|
Fort Campbell Soldier’s spouse recognized on Daytime Talk Show Pickler & Ben
Fort Campbell, KY – A Fort Campbell helicopter pilot and Warrior Transition Battalion Soldier and his family will be recognized on the new Daytime Talk Show Pickler & Ben with Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron.
The daily show will feature the Fort Campbell family Friday, October 6th and will re air on CMT Monday, October 9th at 9:00am EST.
