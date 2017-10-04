APSU Men’s Tennis to play in Mercer Gridiron Classic this weekend

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Coming off an impressive outing at the ITA All-American Championships for two representatives, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis squad returns to team play this weekend, October 6th-8th, 2017 for the Mercer Gridiron Classic in Macon, GA.

This will be the second tournament of the fall season for the Govs, who are acclimating a trio of newcomers into the lineup.

Tournament Notables

Freshman Christian Edison is off to a fast start in his young Gov career. The Bandung, Indonesia native has amassed a 4-2 record, including picking up three wins and advancing to the Round of 32 in the Pre-Qualifying at the Men’s ITA All-American Championships this past weekend.

Almantas Ozelis also competed last weekend in Tulsa, OK, where he earned a 1-1 record over the weekend, picking up his second victory of the season in the process.

Chad Woodham (1-2) rounds out the Govs competitors whom have recorded a win this season.

The combination of Aleh Drobysh and Timo Kiesslich have teamed up for a 2-0 record thus far. Kiesslich is 3-0 in doubles competition, picking up a win with Christian Edison earlier in the year.

Jacob Lorino and Chad Woodham (1-0) are also undefeated in doubles play.

Quoting Head Coach Ross Brown

On expectations for the tournament

“I think the biggest thing with this tournament is just getting experience. I am happy with culture. We have bunch of guys that want to work hard and improve and we get the chance to do that this weekend.”

On newcomers to the squad

“I am looking forward to seeing some matches with new guys and continuing to watch the play in a collegiate environment. Jacob Lorino is a hard-working kid who has shown some life in his game and I am excited to see him play. Timo Kiesslich has asserted himself nicely and has been great in doubles so far and Christian Edison has shown a lot of potential. If he can be coachable and make a couple of adjustment, then I see good things for down the road here with us.”

The Field

Troy

Mercer

Chattanooga

USC Upstate

UNC Charlotte

Kennesaw State

Radford

Florida Southern

Georgia College State

North Georgia

Jacksonville State

Alabama State

Middle Georgia State

Bethune-Cookman

