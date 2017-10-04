Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Women’s Tennis hits the road for USC Upstate Invitational

October 4, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – After a few weeks off, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to the Palmetto State this weekend, October 7th-8th, 2017 for the USC Upstate Invitational in Spartanburg, SC.

The squad has been solid this season posting an individual singles winning percentage of .667 (12-6). As a team, the Govs are 3-2 in doubles competition.

Austin Peay Women's Tennis heads to Spartanburg South Carolina for USC Upstate Inviational this weekend. (APSU Sports Information)

Tournament Notables

Claudia Yanes Garcia is undefeated this season, posting a 4-0 record her way to the APSU Fall Invitational championship in early September.

Ana Albertson and Helena Kuppig each have posted a 2-1 record this season, both picking up a pair of wins in the home event. The two teamed up for a 2-1 record in the doubles portion of the competition.

Lidia Yanes Garcia will be in her first competition since competing in the ITA Oracle Masters event in Malibu, CA.

Brittney Covington is 1-1 in her senior campaign, posting a decisive win in the APSU Invitational.

Freshman Fabienne Schmidt will make her collegiate debut for the Governors during the two-day event.

Quoting Assistant Coach Maria Sorbello

On expectations for the tournament

“I am excited to see how they work together as a team. We’ve been preaching togetherness where we win as a team and I hope to see that during the competition this week.”

On where we stack up against the field

“I don’t know a lot about the other schools coming, but last year the girls did extremely well in this particular tournament. We finished at the top or at runner-up in a few positions so I hope we can repeat that success.”

The Field

  • USC Upstate
  • Campbell
  • Garnder-Webb
  • Presbyterian College
  • Stetson

Follow APSU Women’s Tennis Online

A full recap of the tournament and all the Governors competing will be available on LetsGoPeay.com at the conclusion of competition each day.


Topics

