Austin Peay State University Alumni Relations Office hosting several events for 2017 Homecoming

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Alumni Relations Office plans to welcome back graduates later this month with several special Homecoming events.

At 10:00am on Friday, October 20th, 2017 alumni and the public are invited to participate in the 39th Annual Homecoming Golf Tournament at Swan Lake Golf Course.

The event, sponsored by Budweiser of Clarksville, costs $60.00 a person, and the fee includes a ditty bag, refreshments on the golf course and a light lunch.

To RSVP or sign up a full team, visit Alumni.apsu.edu/hcgolf17 or call 931.221.7979.

From 6:00pm-8:00pm that evening, the Military Alumni Chapter Dinner and Scholarship Endowment will take place in the Morgan University Center Ballroom. The cost is $30.00 a person, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward the Military Scholarship Endowment.

To RSVP or for information on becoming a member of the APSU Military Alumni Chapter, visit Alumni.apsu.edu/militarydinner2017

The annual Homecoming Alumni Awards Lunch will take place at noon on Saturday, October 21st, in the Morgan University Center Ballroom. The cost is $25.00 a person. Attendees will get to meet and mingle with other alumni and friends while honoring this year’s alumni award recipients: Joe Shakeenab (’04), Dave Loos, John Swigart (’00), Trent Caffee (’11), Mike Krause (’07) and Steve Harmon (’83).

To RSVP, visit Alumni.apsu.edu/alumniawardslunch17

For questions, contact Alumni Relations Office, 931.221.7979 or 1.800.264.2586.

