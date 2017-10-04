Austin Peay Volleyball’s Kristen Stucker earns inaugural Chick-Fil-A APSU Athlete of the Month

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University volleyball’s junior setter Kristen Stucker has been named the Chick-Fil-A Austin Peay Student-Athlete of the Month.

A Johnston, Iowa native, Stucker won four adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Week honors in September, leading the Govs to a 13-1 record in September and sole possession atop the OVC standings to begin October.

In posting 602 assists (11.36/set) for the month, Stucker spread the ball around to a host of teammates as Ashley Slay (200), Christina White (160), Brooke Moore (108), Kaylee Taff (90), Logan Carger (66) and Cecily Gable (54) each averaged better than a kill per set during the month.

With Stucker piloting the offense, the Govs hit a robust .224 for September’s duration.

She also earned all-tournament honors at the Blazer Invitational, helping the Govs take the team title as Slay earned tournament MVP.

She’s the only setter in the league to average double-digit assists per set for the month, and ranks second among NCAA setters in total assists (787).

The biology major posted some eye-popping single-match numbers throughout the month, including:

47 assists and a season-high 20 digs against Georgia State.

56 assists in a four-set win at UAB.

48 assists against South Florida

Averaging 53 assists in a three-match span against Jacksonville (57), SIU Edwardsville (49) and Eastern Illinois (53).

Proving she’s more than just a shepherd of the offense, Stucker chipped in all over the floor, with 157 digs and 22 blocks, both totals ranking third among Governors.

