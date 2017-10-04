Clarksville Parks and Recreation offers Two Fall BCycle Tours

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s popular bike-sharing system, Clarksville BCycle, will host two fall bike tours that will provide riders a great way to discover Downtown Clarksville.

Both tours will be led by William Parker, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance Interpretive Center & Civil War Park. Each participant will be provided a BCycle and a safety vest. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bicycle helmet.

Clarksville BCycle Tours

Tour Historic Downtown Clarksville | 3:00pm to 5:00pm, Saturday, October 14th

This two-mile tour will take participants through downtown, stopping at 1950’s and 1960’s points of interest. The group will rest briefly at 5-8 stops where interpreters will tell stories about locations such as Newts Records, Ely’s Feed, Woolworths, Capitol Theater, Collin’s Music and more.

The cost is $10.00 per person. Registration is open to the first 10 participants and is available online at www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec through Thursday, October 12th (or until it sells out).

Tour Haunted Clarksville | 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Friday, November 10th

This ghost tour will guide participants through downtown stopping at locations with dark pasts. Interpreters will be located at stops along the two-mile route to share stories of ghostly incidents or documented occurrences. The event will conclude at Roux’s Speakeasy where participants will be provided doubloons worth $2.00 off beverages.

The cost is $20.00 per person. Registration is open to the first 15 participants and is available online at www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec through Wednesday, November 8th (or until it sells out).

About Clarksville BCycle

The Clarksville BCycle system includes four stations and 42 bikes throughout Clarksville. Stations are at Liberty Park; Cumberland Riverwalk at McGregor Park; the Clarksville Greenway’s Pollard Road trailhead; and downtown at the corner of Public Square and Franklin Street. Bikes rented from one station may be returned to any of the other stations.

Clarksville BCycle 24 Hour memberships start at $3.00, and entitle the rider to unlimited 60 minute bike rides during the membership period. Rides lasting longer than an hour incur $1.00 usage fee for each additional 30 minutes.

Individuals can purchase monthly and annual memberships online that allow the rider to skip the kiosk and checkout bikes directly from the dock using the app or personal B-card. Learn more at Clarksville.BCycle.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Sections

Topics