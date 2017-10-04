Clarksville Police requests help identifying Dunbar Cave State Park Vehicle Burglary Suspect

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are trying to identify a suspect involved in two vehicle burglaries at Dunbar Cave State Park, 401 Dunbar Cave Road on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 between 11:30am and noon.

The suspect broke the windows on two different vehicles and took purses which were inside and attempted to use the debit cards. Before one of the victims could cancel their credit card, a charge for $504.00 had already occurred.

Additionally, attempts to use the debit cards happened at three other businesses.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a black ball cap with a white emblem (possibly Bulls), black shirt and black shorts. He was driving a gray Kia Soul, 4 door, with possible side damage to the headlight area.

The video shows the suspect and the vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Bartel, 931.648.0656, ext 5144 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

