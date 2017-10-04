War of 1812 Talk, Marker Dedication set for October 15th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council, in conjunction with Customs House Museum, is sponsoring an unveiling of a historic highway marker commemorating Clarksville’s role in the War of 1812.

The marker will be placed on Riverside Drive near the site where Middle Tennessee volunteer militia boarded flatboats for the long journey to fight with General Andrew Jackson in the Battle of New Orleans, the last conflict in the war.

The unveiling will take place at Customs House Museum from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, Sunday, October 15th, 2017 along with a talk on Jackson and the War of 1812 by Dr. Tom Kanon, archivist at the Tennessee State Library and Archives and author of “Tennesseans at War, 1812-1815.”

This presentation, free to the public, is sponsored by the Andrew Jackson Foundation as one in a series of events throughout Tennessee commemorating the 250th birthday of our seventh U.S. president, Andrew Jackson.

Sections

Topics