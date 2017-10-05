APSU Football faces Jacksonville State at Fortera Stadium Satuday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Riding the momentum of the program’s first three-game winning streak since 1986, the Austin Peay State University football team is set for a showdown with one of the nation’s best, when Ohio Valley Conference foe Jacksonville State brings their 25-game conference winning streak to Clarksville 4:00pm, Saturday at Fortera Stadium.

The Governors picked up a thrilling 7-0 shutout win last week over No. 18 UT Martin. It was the program’s first victory over a ranked opponent since 2009 and the first shutout of a Division-I opponent in the last 331 games.

The Gamecocks hold a 6-18-3 all-time advantage in the series including winning the last 10 contests between the two squads. The Govs are 4-7-2 against Jacksonville State in Clarksville.

Coming off a 34-7 win at Tennessee Tech, Jacksonville State (3-1) comes into the contest ranked No. 4 in the country, with their only loss a 37-10 setback to FBS Georgia Tech back on September 9th.

They were the majority favorite to win the league for a fifth consecutive season and their 25-game conference winning streak is one shy of the all-time record. Head coach John Grass is 36-7 at the helm and has never lost an OVC game.

Saturday Notables

Last week, Austin Peay was the only Division-I program in the state of Tennessee to win.

The Govs have the No. 7 ranked total defense (251.8 yards per game) and the No. 11 ranked scoring defense (15.4 points per game) in FCS.

Gunnar Scholato (third, 46) and Jeremiah Mitchell (fifth, 44) rank in the top-five in the OVC in tackles.

The APSU rushing attack is the only one in the OVC to average over 200 yards per contest on the ground. The Govs are first in the league and 10th in the country in that category, rushing for 272.8 yards per game.

Austin Peay has three of the top-eight rushers in the conference. Kentel Williams ranks fourth (355), JaVaughn Craig ranks fifth (330) and freshman Ahmaad Tanner ranks eighth (277).

This week’s matchup is a battle of the top-two scoring offenses in the OVC. Jacksonville State (25.5) narrowly edges Austin Peay (25.4) for tops in the conference.

The Gamecocks have now won 34 straight regular season games against FCS competition. Jacksonville State has also been ranked in the top six in one of the two major FCS polls for 31 consecutive weeks.

Follow APSU Football Online

To follow all things Austin Peay football, visit our website at LetsGoPeay.com or check out the official Facebook page of Austin Peay athletics. Live play-by-play can be found on Twitter @AustinPeayFB or by visiting Peaystats.com.

Coverage of this weekend’s matchup will be streamed live on the OVC Digital Network.

Sections

Topics