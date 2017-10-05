APSU Soccer hosts Southeast Missouri, UT Martin this weekend

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team returns to Morgan Brothers Soccer Field to protect a six-game home unbeaten streak 7:00pm, Friday against Southeast Missouri and 1:00pm, Sunday against UT Martin.

Freshman Morgan Drawdy continued her strong first-year campaign last weekend scoring two second-half goals, including an equalizer in 85th minute.

Drawdy has become a mainstay in the Governors midfield, notching three goals and two assists this season in her nine starts.

With four games left in the regular season, including three at home, the Govs are looking to make a winning run into their second straight post-season.

The Govs return to Morgan Brothers Soccer Field with a 6-0 unbeaten streak, which ties the longest winning streak at home set in the 2010 season.

Drawdy is one of two Govs with multiple goals and assists alongside redshirt sophomore Pamela Penaloza.

Shelby Stewart notched another goal against Tennessee Tech bringing her season total to three, which is tied for second-most on the team.

Austin Peay is 6-9-3 all time against SEMO and 5-10-1 all time against UT Martin.

In 2015, junior McKenzie Dixon scored three goals, one against SEMO and two against UTM including the game winner.

In 2016, junior Jennifer Smith found the equalizer to tie the match against SEMO. Senior Kirstin Robertson shined against UT Martin scoring two goals including a game winner in the final minute of regulation.

