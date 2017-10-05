APSU’s The New Gallery presents “Michi Meko: How Far We Haven’t Come”

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s The New Gallery, with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the APSU Department of Art + Design, presents “Michi Meko: How Far We Haven’t Come,” as part of the 2017-18 exhibition season.

“At The New Gallery at Austin Peay State University, I am still thinking about space, but am shifting gears with the second exhibition of the season, ‘Michi Meko: How Far We Haven’t Come,’” Michael Dickins, APSU director of galleries, said. “Unlike the Jamey Grimes exhibition, this work is not a celebration of space, but an investigation of space by asking, ‘How do you exist in public space when public space is a threat?’”

According to Dr. Anthony Morris, APSU associate professor of art history, “Michi’s work is an attempt to find a place for himself as a black man in 21st century American culture. He often uses the iconography of water, exploration, mapping and found objects in his work to express a loss of trust, safety, and independence in a world that perceives him as a threat, a criminal and identifies him first by his race and not his humanity.”

The exhibit opened October 2nd, at The New Gallery, located in the APSU Art + Design building, and it runs through October 27th. There will be a reception at noon on October 5th, with a gallery talk with Meko beginning at 12:30pm At 7:30pm, Meko will project select films and video onto the exterior of The New Gallery as part of Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Crawl. All are welcome.

Meko lives in Atlanta, Georgia, and has exhibited extensively throughout the Southeastern United States. For more on Meko and his work, visit: michimeko.com.

The New Gallery is open from 9:00am – 4:00pm, Monday – Friday, and it is closed on weekends and holidays. The gallery’s hours also follow the University’s academic calendar.

For more information on this exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu

