Clarksville Gas and Water’s Website and Online Bill Payment access will be down temporarily

October 5, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Pay-by-phone access and emergency phones will operate

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water internet and online account access and bill payment feature, WebConnect, will be down temporarily tonight from 11:30pm to approximately 1:30am Friday for fiber optic line maintenance.

The 24-hour, Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, a pay-by-phone, and account management feature will be available for customer bill payment and account management.

Clarksville Gas and Water’s online WebConnect bill access and payment system will be temporarily down tonight.

Payment drop off boxes at both customer service centers, 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard, and 2215 Madison Street, are also available 24/7 for utility bill payment drop off.

The Gas and Water main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, will be operational for gas, water or sewer emergency calls.

Customers are priority one at Gas and Water and their patience and understanding during the necessary maintenance is appreciated.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com


