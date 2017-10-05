Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Democratic Party to hold APSU Football Homecoming game Tailgate party

Montgomery County Democratic PartyMontgomery County, TN – On Saturday, October 21st, 2017, the Montgomery County Democratic Party will host an afternoon of tailgating.

Join them at the Gilroy Neighborhood Pub for food, drinks, and games all before Austin Peay State University football’s homecoming game against Southeast Missouri.

The event will start at 1:00pm and go until 4:00pm.

Stop in to meet your 2018 local, gubernatorial, and senatorial candidates and see a special performance by Nashville Americana singer-songwriter Josh Gray.

The Gilroy Neighborhood Pub is located at 140 University Avenue in Clarksville, TN.

Tickets are $20.00 presale, $25.00 at the door.

For early tickets contact Katie Blount at 859.489.6528, mcdp2ndchair@gmail.com


