Seven Clarksville Fire Rescue Leaders promoted

October 5, 2017 | Print This Post
 

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan and Fire Chief Mike Roberts presided over a “pinning ceremony” Wednesday for seven Clarksville Fire Rescue leaders who recently were promoted.

The ceremony was attended by spouses, children and family members who cheered the firefighters into their new positions.

Deputy Fire Chief Ray Williams, second from left, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan and Clarksville Fire Chief Mike Roberts, right, joined to congratulate the seven Clarksville Fire Rescue leaders who recently earned promotions.

Deputy Fire Chief Ray Williams, second from left, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan and Clarksville Fire Chief Mike Roberts, right, joined to congratulate the seven Clarksville Fire Rescue leaders who recently earned promotions.

The seven promoted Clarksville Fire Rescue officers and their positions are:

  • Jim Cain, from District Chief to Assistant Chief.
  • Daniel Moore, from Captain to District Chief.
  • Michael Welch, from Lieutenant to Captain.
  • Michael Rios, from Engineer to Lieutenant in Fire Prevention.
  • Eddie Peterson, from Engineer to Lieutenant.
  • Shane Brown, from Engineer to Lieutenant.
  • Ben Workman, from EMR to Lieutenant.

“This is a proud day for Clarksville,” Mayor McMillan said. “These officers are being promoted because of their outstanding service to the citizens of Clarksville. One of the best parts of my job is to be able to share these moments with our leaders and their happy families and friends.”

Clarksville Fire Rescue's Michael Rios was promoted from Engineer to Lieutenant in Fire Prevention.

Clarksville Fire Rescue's Michael Rios was promoted from Engineer to Lieutenant in Fire Prevention.

“I want you all to know that the City’s goal is for every firefighter to return home after their shift in the same shape they started it. We are committed to providing the best equipment, training and leadership to make that possible,” Mayor McMillan stated.

The promotions were the result of the need to fill vacancies left by recent retirements and growth in the size of the department, which opened two new fire stations in the past 30 months.

Fire Rescue Chief Roberts congratulated each of the newly promoted firefighters.

“I’m really proud of each of you, and the growth you’ve made in your careers with Fire Rescue, “ Roberts said. “You are the future top leaders of the department, and I’m sure it will be in good hands moving forward”


