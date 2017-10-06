APSU Basketball’s home game against UT Martin to be aired on CBS Sports Network

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball contest against UT Martin, January 4th, 2018 is one of seven Ohio Valley Conference contests scheduled to air exclusively on CBS Sports Network this season.

This will be the second straight season the Governors’ home contest against the Skyhawks will be nationally-televised via CBS Sports.

Last season, the network picked up the January 26th, 2017 Dunn Center rematch of the previous OVC Tournament Championship contest.

Additionally, Austin Peay’s February 8th, 2018 trip to Murray State has been picked up for air by CBS Sports Network, marking back-to-back seasons the Governors have made multiple appearances on CBS.

This marks the fifth year the league has aired games on the CBS Sports Network and fourth consecutive year the package has included seven total games.

CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports is available across the country through local cable, video and telco providers and via satellite on DirecTV Channel 221 and Dish Network Channel 158; locally, CBS Sports Network can be found on Channel 207 (CED), 303 (Charter) and 643 (UVerse).

CBS Sports Network is widely available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers.

For more information, including a full programming schedule and how to get CBS Sports Network, go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com.

Full CBS Sports Network OVC Basketball Schedule

Thursday, December 28

Tennessee State at UT Martin, 6:00pm CT

Saturday, December 30th

Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee Tech, 6:00pm CT

Thursday, January 4th

UT Martin at Austin Peay, 6:00pm CT

Thursday, January 11th

Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois, 6:00pm CT

Thursday, January 18th

Jacksonville State at Morehead State, 7:00pm ET/6:00pm CT

Thursday, February 8th

Austin Peay at Murray State, 6:00pm CT

Saturday, February 17th

Morehead State at Belmont, 7:00pm CT

