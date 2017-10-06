APSU Soccer battles Southeast Missouri to a draw at home

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team came back from a one-goal deficit to tie Southeast Missouri, Friday, night extending their unbeaten streak at home to seven matches.

Austin Peay (7-5-2) came out strong offensively, looking to building from the back and catch the high backline of Southeast Missouri (4-6-3) off-guard.

The Govs fired six shots in the first half and earned two corner kicks with their aggressive play, but were unable to capitalize on their chances in front of goal.

SEMO opened the scoring in the 30th minute as Lauren Kaempfe dropped a ball over the Governors back line, where forward Esmie Gonzales was able to split two defenders and slot the ball past a diving Govs keeper.

The Redhawks held the lead for six minutes before senior Kirstin Robertson deflected a bouncing ball crossed in by redshirt junior Morgan Jackson into the back of the net tying the match.

After the break, both teams were looked to win the ball high up the pitch and score on a quick counter attack. Despite playing end-to-end, neither team could find an opening to score.

Sophomore keeper Mary Parker Powell made two crucial saves in the second half, including one on a breakaway by Gonzales that she parried over the bar just before the end of regulation.

In overtime, the Govs worked tirelessly to break the deadlock, but ultimately could not get a clean look at goal as the double-overtime match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Notably

The Governors remain undefeated at Morgan Brother’s Soccer Field winning 6 matches and tying one in Clarksville.

The seven game home unbeaten streak is the longest in Govs Soccer history.

Robertson’s goal was her 10th of the season, one away from her career-best 11 set in 2016.

Mary Parker Powell pulled in three saves bringing her season total to 27, a career-high.

The Govs win back to back matches against SIUE and EIU for the first time since 2015.

Defensive Warriors: Powell, sophomore Renee Semaan, freshmen Jade Dauriat and Abby Therrell played the entire 110 minutes Friday fending off SEMO’s quick counter attack and eight corner kicks.

Coaching Quotables with head coach Kelley Guth

“I thought we did really well in spurts, we had to weather some storms, and the girls responded really well in those moments.”

Creating Chances

“The match was back and forth, we did a great job of creating dangerous opportunities, and it is unfortunate we did not execute. But, like I told the girls, we are creating opportunities, and now we need to focus on execution; keep working and finish those opportunities.”

Up Next for APSU Soccer

The Govs play the second match of their homestand 1:00pm, Sunday against UT Martin at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

