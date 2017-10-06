|
APSU Tennis’ Almantas Ozelis off to hot start at Mercer Gridiron Classic
APSU Sports Information
Macon, GA – A perfect 3-0 day by Austin Peay State University men’s tennis standout Almantas Ozelis highlighted a solid day for the Governors at the opening round of the Mercer Gridiron Classic, Friday.
Singles Results
Doubles Results
Notables
Ozelis will return to action tomorrow morning as he takes on Troy’s Mustapha Belcora. The winner will advance to final eight in their respective decision.
The combination of Alamantas Ozelis and Christian Edison will battle it out with Mercer’s Sam Philp and Olivier Stuart for the right to advance to the final four in the top doubles bracket.
Timo Kiesslich and Aleh Drobysh are still alive after a consolation win and will advance into tomorrow’s back draw.
