Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan flies back into the Roaring ‘20s

October 6, 2017 | Print This Post
 

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan took an exhilarating flight over Clarksville on Thursday in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor, the world’s first luxury airliner that helped usher in the era of commercial flight.

“Riding in the Tri-Motor was a wonderful way to fly back in time and experience the early days of commercial air travel,” Mayor McMillan said. “The airplane is in beautiful condition, and the flight was remarkably quiet and comfortable. Plus, it provided a great view of the City of Clarksville and Clarksville Regional Airport.”

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan and Clarksville Regional Airport Manager John Patterson are all smiles after a thrilling ride on the 1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft now on display at the airport. Rides on the plane are available through Sunday.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan and Clarksville Regional Airport Manager John Patterson are all smiles after a thrilling ride on the 1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft now on display at the airport. Rides on the plane are available through Sunday.

Affectionately known as the “Tin Goose,” the Ford Tri-Motor will be at Clarksville Regional Airport/Outlaw Field through Sunday, October 8th, and rides will be available each day from 9:00am to 5:00pm for anyone who wishes to “Experience the Golden Age of Aviation.”

Viewing of the aircraft is free, and advance online tickets for rides, available at www.flytheford.com, are $70.00 for adults, and $50.00 for children 17 and under. Unreserved walk-up tickets are $75.00.

The airplane is owned by Experimental Aircraft Association Inc., or EAA, and is visiting Outlaw Field to help raise money and awareness for the group’s new Clarksville chapter. EAA’s mission is to grow participation in aviation, and it includes 200,000 members in more than 100 countries.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan aboard the 1929 Ford Tri-Motor airliner.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan aboard the 1929 Ford Tri-Motor airliner.

John Patterson, airport manager, also took Thursday’s first flight on the Tri-Motor.

“This is such an historic aircraft, and we’re proud to have it here for a visit,” Patterson said. “We invite families to visit this weekend and learn all about the Tin Goose and our great facility here in Clarksville.”

1929 Ford Tri-Motor airliner on display at Clarksville Regional Airport.

1929 Ford Tri-Motor airliner on display at Clarksville Regional Airport.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      October 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Sep    
      1234567
      891011121314
      15161718192021
      22232425262728
      293031  