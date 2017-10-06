Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan flies back into the Roaring ‘20s

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan took an exhilarating flight over Clarksville on Thursday in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor, the world’s first luxury airliner that helped usher in the era of commercial flight.

“Riding in the Tri-Motor was a wonderful way to fly back in time and experience the early days of commercial air travel,” Mayor McMillan said. “The airplane is in beautiful condition, and the flight was remarkably quiet and comfortable. Plus, it provided a great view of the City of Clarksville and Clarksville Regional Airport.”

Affectionately known as the “Tin Goose,” the Ford Tri-Motor will be at Clarksville Regional Airport/Outlaw Field through Sunday, October 8th, and rides will be available each day from 9:00am to 5:00pm for anyone who wishes to “Experience the Golden Age of Aviation.”

Viewing of the aircraft is free, and advance online tickets for rides, available at www.flytheford.com, are $70.00 for adults, and $50.00 for children 17 and under. Unreserved walk-up tickets are $75.00.

The airplane is owned by Experimental Aircraft Association Inc., or EAA, and is visiting Outlaw Field to help raise money and awareness for the group’s new Clarksville chapter. EAA’s mission is to grow participation in aviation, and it includes 200,000 members in more than 100 countries.

John Patterson, airport manager, also took Thursday’s first flight on the Tri-Motor.

“This is such an historic aircraft, and we’re proud to have it here for a visit,” Patterson said. “We invite families to visit this weekend and learn all about the Tin Goose and our great facility here in Clarksville.”

Sections

Topics