Clarksville Parks and Recreation to hold Holiday Job Fair at Crow Community Center

10 Clarksville employers will on-site for interview

Clarksville, TN – For those looking for seasonal jobs, Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Holiday Job Fair may be the solution.

The job fair is scheduled from 11:00am to 2:00pm on Saturday, October 7th, 2017 at Crow Recreation Center, located at 211 Richview Road.

Employers include: Jet’s Pizza, Big Lots, Ulta Beauty, Spencer’s, Foot Locker, Old Navy, Belk, At Home Healthcare, Hot Topic, and TeleTech.

Representatives from these companies will be on-site to conduct interviews.

For information, contact Crow Recreation Center at 931.472.3382.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Sections

Topics