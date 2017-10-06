Customs House Museum and Cultural Center hosts exhibit of paintings by Ann Nichols

Clarksville, TN – New this month in the Planters Bank Peg Harvill Gallery at the Customs House Museum is a collection of works by Tennessee artist Ann Nichols. The suite of small, detailed oil paintings possess a bold presence, with duel images on each panel.

Exotic birds and flowers balance delicate eggs and fruit in each piece.

Dividing the picture plane into two unequal sections, she pairs a single object or small still life with an historical art inspired image.

The sections of the painting relate to each other in either an obvious or an oblique way.

Ann Nichols is a contemporary painter who has explored various subject matter in series, finally settling on realistic still-lifes. Many of her paintings are inspired by art historical images such as Renaissance portraits, flowers by Georgia O’Keeffe, Dutch floral paintings, botanicals, Magritte’s surrealism, Degas’ dancers, and Martin Johnson Heade’s images of orchids and hummingbirds.

Ms. Nichols has a B.S., M.S. and a B.F A degree in painting and has mounted solo shows at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York City; the Hunter Museum of American Art in Chattanooga; the Cobb Museum in Marietta, GA, as well as numerous galleries in the Southeast.

The winner of 4 gold medals, she was juried into the Tennessee State Museum’s “The Best of Tennessee” exhibition and her painting was purchased by the museum for its permanent collection.

In 2014, one of her paintings was included in the International Guild of Realism’s 9th Annual Juried Exhibition. In addition to the Tennessee State Museum, her paintings are in the public collections of Chattanooga’s Hunter Museum of American Art, Sen. Bob Corker’s office in the Senate Office Building, TVA, Opryland USA, Maryville College, UT Chattanooga, The Baylor School, First Tennessee Bank and the Summit Club in Birmingham, AL, among others.

Ms. Nichols has served as a curator, judge for the International Children’s Art Exhibit in Voronezh, Russia and visual arts panelist for the National Foundation for the Advancement in the Arts in Miami, FL.

Split Focus will be on view at the Customs House Museum through December 3rd, 2107.

For more information on above exhibition contact Terri Jordan, Exhibits Curator, at 931.648.5780 or terri@customshousemuseum.org

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

