TDOT announces I-24 Weekend Closure Postponed

Rain expected from Tropical Storm Nate

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews have postponed the Interstate 24 closure that was scheduled for this weekend in Downtown Nashville, due to anticipated rain from Tropical Storm Nate.

The next tentatively scheduled closure is Friday, October 20th at 8:00pm through Monday, October 23rd at 6:00am.

Project information, including detour maps, are available online at www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/interstate-24-bridge-rehabilitation

