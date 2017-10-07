|
APSU Men’s Basketball announces 2017-2018 home game schedule
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball has announced the game times for its 16 home dates for the 2017-18 season.
First-year head coach Matt Figger leads a new-look Governors squad into 2017-18.
The former South Carolina assistant has added nine newcomers into the fold, including former All-SWAC standout Averyl Ugba and Ed Stephens, a 1,000-point scorer at South Carolina State, to help the Govs compete quickly in his inaugural season.
Fans may purchase their season tickets now by calling 931.221.PEAY (7329) or visiting LetsGoPeay.com/sporttix. For more information on Austin Peay’s revamped basketball ticketing structure for 2017-18, click here.
The men’s lone exhibition contest comes November 4th, 2017 against Sewanee. The Govs open regular-season home play November 16th against Oakland City—the first of seven home non-conference outings—before kicking off home Ohio Valley Conference play against SIU Edwardsville, December 28th.
The schedule this season features ten doubleheaders and seven single-game offerings.
APSU Men’s Basketball 2017-2018 Home Schedule
