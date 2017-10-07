APSU Men’s Basketball announces 2017-2018 home game schedule

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball has announced the game times for its 16 home dates for the 2017-18 season.

First-year head coach Matt Figger leads a new-look Governors squad into 2017-18.

The former South Carolina assistant has added nine newcomers into the fold, including former All-SWAC standout Averyl Ugba and Ed Stephens, a 1,000-point scorer at South Carolina State, to help the Govs compete quickly in his inaugural season.

Fans may purchase their season tickets now by calling 931.221.PEAY (7329) or visiting LetsGoPeay.com/sporttix. For more information on Austin Peay’s revamped basketball ticketing structure for 2017-18, click here.

The men’s lone exhibition contest comes November 4th, 2017 against Sewanee. The Govs open regular-season home play November 16th against Oakland City—the first of seven home non-conference outings—before kicking off home Ohio Valley Conference play against SIU Edwardsville, December 28th.

The schedule this season features ten doubleheaders and seven single-game offerings.

APSU Men’s Basketball 2017-2018 Home Schedule

Date Opponent Time Single or DH Sat., Nov. 4 Sewanee (Exh.) 7:00pm Single Thu., Nov. 16 Oakland City 7:00pm Single Sun., Nov. 19 UNC Asheville 2:00pm DH Wed., Nov. 22 Bethel (Tenn.) TBA Single Sun., Nov. 26 Miami (Ohio) 2:00pm Single Sat., Dec. 2 Alabama A&M 3:30pm DH Tues., Dec. 19 Troy 7:00pm Single Fri., Dec. 22 Western Kentucky 7:00pm Single Thu., Dec. 28 SIU Edwardsville 7:00pm DH Sat., Dec. 30 Eastern Illinois 7:00pm DH Thu., Jan. 4 UT Martin 6:00pm Single Sat., Jan. 6 Southeast Missouri 7:00pm DH Thu., Jan. 25 Eastern Kentucky 7:30pm DH Sat., Jan. 27 Morehead State 7:00pm DH Thu., Feb. 15 Tennessee Tech 7:30pm DH Sat., Feb. 17 Jacksonville State 7:00pm DH Sat., Feb. 24 Murray State 7:00pm DH

