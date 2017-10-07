|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball 2017-2018 Home Schedule released
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball program released game times for the 2017-18 home schedule, Friday.
With 15 home contests on the docket, Austin Peay fans will have plenty of chances to support the Governors in the Dunn Center this season.
Third-year head coach David Midlick leads a young squad with fresh talent as the Govs look to make a run in the Ohio Valley Conference this season.
Season tickets for both men’s and women’s basketball are now available by calling 931.221.PEAY (7329) or emailing tickets@apsu.edu.
APSU Women’s Basketball 2017-2018 Home Schedule
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Basketball, APSU Dunn Center, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Basketball, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Austin Peay State University, Christian Brothers, Clarksville TN, David Midlick, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Evansville, Jacksonville State, Kentucky Wesleyan, Lady Govs, Morehead State, Murray State, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, SIU Edwardsville, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee Tech, Trevecca, UT-Martin, Western Illinois
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed