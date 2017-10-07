Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball 2017-2018 Home Schedule released

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball program released game times for the 2017-18 home schedule, Friday.

With 15 home contests on the docket, Austin Peay fans will have plenty of chances to support the Governors in the Dunn Center this season.

Third-year head coach David Midlick leads a young squad with fresh talent as the Govs look to make a run in the Ohio Valley Conference this season.

Season tickets for both men’s and women’s basketball are now available by calling 931.221.PEAY (7329) or emailing tickets@apsu.edu.

APSU Women’s Basketball 2017-2018 Home Schedule

Date Opponent Nov. 7, 7:00pm Kentucky Wesleyan (Exh.) Nov. 14, 7:00pm Christian Brothers Nov. 19, 2:30pm Trevecca Nov. 29, 7:00pm Arkansas-Pine Bluff Dec. 2, 1:00pm Evansville Dec. 9, 2:00pm Western Illinois Dec. 28, 4:30pm SIU Edwardsville Dec. 30, 4:30pm Eastern Illinois Jan. 3, 7:00pm UT Martin Jan. 6, 4:30pm Southeast Missouri Jan. 25, 5:15pm Eastern Kentucky Jan. 27, 4:30pm Morehead State Feb. 15, 5:15pm Tennessee Tech Feb. 17, 4:30pm Jacksonville State Feb. 24, 4:30pm Murray State

