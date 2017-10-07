Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball 2017-2018 Home Schedule released

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball program released game times for the 2017-18 home schedule, Friday.

With 15 home contests on the docket, Austin Peay fans will have plenty of chances to support the Governors in the Dunn Center this season.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball schedule for 2017-18 features 15 home games. (APSU Sports Information)

Third-year head coach David Midlick leads a young squad with fresh talent as the Govs look to make a run in the Ohio Valley Conference this season.  

Season tickets for both men’s and women’s basketball are now available by calling 931.221.PEAY (7329) or emailing tickets@apsu.edu.

APSU Women’s Basketball 2017-2018 Home Schedule

Date Opponent
Nov. 7, 7:00pm Kentucky Wesleyan (Exh.)
Nov. 14, 7:00pm Christian Brothers
Nov. 19, 2:30pm Trevecca
Nov. 29, 7:00pm Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Dec. 2, 1:00pm Evansville
Dec. 9, 2:00pm Western Illinois
Dec. 28, 4:30pm SIU Edwardsville
Dec. 30, 4:30pm Eastern Illinois
Jan. 3, 7:00pm UT Martin
Jan. 6, 4:30pm Southeast Missouri
Jan. 25, 5:15pm Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 27, 4:30pm Morehead State
Feb. 15, 5:15pm Tennessee Tech
Feb. 17, 4:30pm Jacksonville State
Feb. 24, 4:30pm Murray State

