CMCSS announces change to 2017-18 Calendar

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has announces a change to the 2017-18 school calendar.

Because a Montgomery County Primary Election was added after the school calendar for the year was set, the School Board has voted to not have students report on Tuesday, May 1st, 2018.

All CMCSS Staff will report for a professional development day.

It has been the practice of CMCSS to not have students report on Election Days due for safety and security reasons.

Seventeen CMCSS schools are used as voting precincts.

They include: Barkers Mill, Barksdale, Byrns Darden, Clarksville High, Cumberland Heights, East Montgomery, Glenellen, Hazelwood, Minglewood, Montgomery Central Middle, Nortwest High, Oakland, Ringgold, Sango, Norman Smith, St. Bethlehem, and Woodlawn.

Sections

Topics