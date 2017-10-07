|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
CMCSS announces change to 2017-18 Calendar
Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has announces a change to the 2017-18 school calendar.
Because a Montgomery County Primary Election was added after the school calendar for the year was set, the School Board has voted to not have students report on Tuesday, May 1st, 2018.
All CMCSS Staff will report for a professional development day.
It has been the practice of CMCSS to not have students report on Election Days due for safety and security reasons.
Seventeen CMCSS schools are used as voting precincts.
They include: Barkers Mill, Barksdale, Byrns Darden, Clarksville High, Cumberland Heights, East Montgomery, Glenellen, Hazelwood, Minglewood, Montgomery Central Middle, Nortwest High, Oakland, Ringgold, Sango, Norman Smith, St. Bethlehem, and Woodlawn.
SectionsEducation
TopicsBarkers Mill Elementary School, Barksdale Elementary School, Clarksville High School, Clarksville Montgomery County School System, CMCSS, Cumberland Heights Elementary School, Election, Glenellen Elementary School, Hazelwood Elementary School, Montgomery Central Middle School, Montgomery County, Norman Smith Elementary School, Northwest High School, Oakland Elementary School, Ringgold Elementary School, Sango Elementary School, St. Bethlehem Elementary School, Woodlawn Elementary School
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed