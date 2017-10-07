Dodging the Roadkill: The Grass May Be Greener, But It’s Also Deadly

Clarksville, TN – I accept that fact that riding a motorcycle is dangerous. Maybe that’s the allure of it all. I know that MOST of the hazards are out of my control, but one thing that PETRIFIES me is grass clippings, or leaves in the middle of the road.

I do a lot of recreational riding throughout Tennessee and Kentucky. Both states are notorious for big country farms, and luscious farm houses.

When I go into a turn, or come out of one and there’s a road filled with grass clippings, or leaves, I almost freeze up with fear. Not only is it ugly and inconsiderate, but it’s dangerous. Especially to bikers.

Most of these homeowners don’t know any better or just don’t care. Let’s face it, that’s why they live out in the country.

I’ve actually stopped to talk to a homeowner about it. I introduce myself, compliment him on his property, then share with him the hazards to a biker of blowing the grass clippings onto the road.

“I just wanted to share that with you. You probably didn’t think about that” I said.

“Why don’t you get off of my property” he replied.

Well, that didn’t go well, did it? I guess I should be grateful I didn’t get shot.

I don’t see politicians making it against the law, (with a token fine of course.) But maybe educating the public about the hazard would make a difference? I mean, the “Don’t drink and drive” public service campaign has worked well over the years hasn’t it? (Sarcasm noted).

The best thing we can do, in my opinion, is to share with our friends, and on social media, about the hazards of blowing their grass clippings or leaves into the road. If they understood that it could kill you, then maybe they would reconsider doing it.

Or not.

I’m not sure there’s an answer.

Ride safe my friends!

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

