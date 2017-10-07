Eastern Kentucky upsets APSU Volleyball in four sets

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Redshirt junior Christina White finished with 14 kills but it was not enough as Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team could not solve Eastern Kentucky and dropped a four-set (21-25, 14-25, 26-24, 20-25) Ohio Valley Conference decision, ending its win streak at 11 matches.

Austin Peay (17-3, 5-1 OVC) attempted to take control of the first set, using a 6-1 run to build an 18-15 lead.

However, Eastern Kentucky used a timeout to break the Govs momentum and pieced together its own 10-3 run to grab the first set.

Eastern Kentucky (7-13, 5-1 OVC) kept rolling through in the second set, and broke the match opening with six consecutive points to take a 16-9 lead and built a two-set lead. Austin Peay battled back after the break to win the third set, but could not maintain its momentum and the Colonels claimed the fourth set.

White notched her 14-kill outing came with a .200 attack percentage. Senior Ashley Slay added 13 kills but was held to a .141 attack percentage. Austin Peay finished the match with 49 kills and a .177 attack percentage.

Nikki Drost paced the Colonels with 16 kills. Celina Banks (12 kills) and Kaylin Johnson (11) also ended the match in double-digit kill territory. Eastern Kentucky finished with 59 kills and cruised to a .286 team attack percentage.

Austin Peay begins a three-match road trip with a 7:00pm, Tuesday contest at Western Kentucky.

