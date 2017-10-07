Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Last Meeting between Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee TitansNashville, TN – Behind 398 total yards of offense and six sacks from the defense, the Tennessee Titans engineered a 30-17 win over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium to improve to 2-3 on the season and 2-1 on the road.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 20-of-29 passes for 163 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 117.5 rating on the day. He also added 60 yards on the ground and a rushing score—the Titans’ first of the day—with 0:23 left to play in the first quarter.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) reaches for Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

The teams went score-for-score in the second quarter, first as Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown.

The Titans responded with a 12-play, 76-yard drive, finished by a five-yard touchdown pass from Mariota to receiver Andre Johnson.

Miami answered on its ensuing drive as running back Jay Ajayi punched in a four-yard run to draw even at 14-14.

With two minutes remaining in the first half, Mariota, with help from receivers Tajae Sharpe and Rishard Matthews, marched the offense 75 yards and hit tight end Delanie Walker for a 20-yard, go-ahead touchdown.

The Titans’ defense shut down Miami in the second half, as cornerback Jason McCourty and safety Daimion Stafford each recorded interceptions and four of Tennessee’s six sacks leveled Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the final two stanzas.

Although Miami added one touchdown in the third quarter, kicker Ryan Succop’s 40-yard field goal and a four-yard touchdown from Mariota to Matthews kept Tennessee in control. Running back DeMarco Murray contributed 121 yards on the ground as the Titans out-gained the Dolphins 398-to-200 yards on offense.

Box Score

Titans 30, Dolphins 17
Week 5 | Sunday, October 9th, 2016 | 12:00 CDT | Hard Rock Stadium

Team 1 2 3 4 Final
Tennessee Titans 7 14 3 6 30
Miami Dolphins 0 14 3 0 17

