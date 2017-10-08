|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: American Heart Association reports Scientists think Public Opinion important before Human Gene Editing
APSU Women’s Tennis dominates at USC Upstate Invitational
APSU Sports Information
Spartanburg, S.C. – The Austin Peay State University women’s team did not drop a single match as they combined for a 15-0 record during the annual USC Upstate Invitational tournament, Saturday.
The Governors, who were competing in their first tournament since a stellar showing at the APSU Fall Invitational in early September, played a pair of opponents due to the threat of inclement weather on Sunday.
Singles Results vs. USC Upstate
Singles Results vs. Gardner-Webb
Doubles Results vs. Garnder-Webb
Quoting Assistant Coach Maria Sorbello
“All the girls played really well today. I was very happy with how well the girls are using what we are practicing. It was also great to see Fabi (freshman Fabienne Schmidt) compete in her first college match and see what she can do on the court. It was a great lead into the Ohio Valley Regional Tournament next week.”
Up Next for APSU Soccer
With the looming threat of inclement weather on tap for Sunday, the Govs will now turn their attention to the aforementioned ITA Ohio Valley Regionals next week in Murfreesboro Tennessee.
SectionsSports
TopicsAna Albertson, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Fall Invitational, APSU Sports, APSU Tennis, APSU Women's Tennis, Austin Peay State University, Brittney Covington, Claudia Yanes Garcia, Fabienne Schmidt, Helena Kuppig, ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, Lady Govs, Lidia Yanes Garcia, Maria Sorbello, Murfreesboro TN, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Spartanburg SC, USC Upstate Invitational
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed