APSU Women’s Tennis dominates at USC Upstate Invitational

Spartanburg, S.C. – The Austin Peay State University women’s team did not drop a single match as they combined for a 15-0 record during the annual USC Upstate Invitational tournament, Saturday.

The Governors, who were competing in their first tournament since a stellar showing at the APSU Fall Invitational in early September, played a pair of opponents due to the threat of inclement weather on Sunday.

Singles Results vs. USC Upstate

Singles Results vs. Gardner-Webb

Doubles Results vs. Garnder-Webb

Quoting Assistant Coach Maria Sorbello

“All the girls played really well today. I was very happy with how well the girls are using what we are practicing. It was also great to see Fabi (freshman Fabienne Schmidt ) compete in her first college match and see what she can do on the court. It was a great lead into the Ohio Valley Regional Tournament next week.”

Up Next for APSU Soccer

With the looming threat of inclement weather on tap for Sunday, the Govs will now turn their attention to the aforementioned ITA Ohio Valley Regionals next week in Murfreesboro Tennessee.

