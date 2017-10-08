Northwest, Statewide Fall Canada Goose Seasons nearing

Nashville, TN – The upcoming segment of Tennessee’s statewide fall Canada goose season will run October 14th-31st, 2017 while the northwest Canada goose zone dates are October 14th-18th, 2017.

The northwest Canada zone includes Lake County, Obion County, and Weakley County, and portions of Dyer County and Gibson County. The statewide zone is all counties and portions of Dyer and Gibson counties not included in the northwest zone.

The daily bag limit is three. (More information can be found on the Canada goose seasons in the 2017-18 Tennessee Waterfowl Hunting Guide on page 11.)

Following the opening segment, other statewide Canada goose zone dates are November 25th-26th and December 2nd-January 28th, 2018.

The northwest zone dates are November 11th-12th and December 2nd-February 10th, 2018.

