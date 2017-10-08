Trinity Episcopal Church to host an Ecumenical Memorial Vigil

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Area Ministerial Association and Trinity Episcopal Church will host an ecumenical memorial vigil with local churches at 6:00pm on Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 317 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN.

All members of the community are invited to attend this service which will remember the victims of the Las Vegas, NV tragedy.

Readings, song, as well as a reciting of all the victim’s names are included in this ceremony.

Clergy will be available for one-on-one healing prayer, laying on hands, and words of comfort after the service.

The Clarksville Area Ministerial Association will stand together in common faith to mourn the lives lost in Las Vegas, NV. Representatives from area churches will be speaking and praying for the victims, as well as lifting up our own deep grief in the face of gun violence in our country, asking God for healing.

“Once again, we watch in agony as our brothers and sisters are shot down. Once again, we find ourselves reading another list of names, too large to even fathom. Once again, people of faith must band together to remember our common hope,” said the Rev. Meghan Holland, Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church.

“We gather in vigil not merely for solace in the face of a great tragedy, but also to bolster ourselves for action. So that we might be forces of love when we encounter hate, forces of life when we encounter death. It is a reminder that we are not alone in the face of darkness, but part of a beloved community of shared mission” said the Rev. Meghan Holland, Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church,” Rev. Holland stated.

About the Trinity Episcopal Parish

Trinity Episcopal Parish in Clarksville was founded in 1832 and is one of five oldest Episcopal parishes in Tennessee. Our Mission is to seek and serve God in Christ through worship in the Anglican tradition. We provide opportunities for spiritual growth and ministry to ourselves, and others, all within an accepting and diverse community.

For more information call 931.645.2458 or visit their Web site at www.trinityparish.com

The Clarksville Area Ministerial Association promotes Christian Fellowship among all ministers in Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Sections

Topics