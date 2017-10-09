Appleton Harley-Davidson Celebrates 65th Anniversary

Clarksville, TN – Appleton Harley-Davidson plans a huge celebration to honor their customers and those who serve our community.

On Saturday, October 14th, it’s Motorcycle Mayhem-Buddy & Glen Memorial Run And Harley-Davidson Giveaway. Activities begin at 9:00am and run until 10:00pm.

Throughout the day, there will be various events, live music, and the 15th annual, Buddy-Glen Poker run to support St. Jude Hospital, while honoring the founding fathers of the dealership, the history of motorcycling in Clarksville and more.

“This event helps serve as our way to give back to all of those customers who we’ve had the privilege to serve now for 65 years” according to Jason Altenberg, GM at Appleton’s.

There is no admission and over $12,000 worth of prizes will be awarded throughout the day.

“We’re proud to represent a company that promotes the passion of motorcycling along with honoring those heroes within our community” said Altenberg.

Appleton Harley-Davidson is located on the 41-A bypass in Clarksville.

