APSU Volleyball’s Kristen Stucker earns sixth OVC Setter of the Week award

October 9, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's VolleyballBrentwood, TN – Junior Kristen Stucker, of the Austin Peay State University volleyball team, continued her season-long domination at the setter position, picking up her sixth adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Week award, Monday.

APSU Volleyball's Kristen Stucker

Stucker, of Johnston, Iowa, continued to churn out assists while leading Austin Peay to a 1-1 record during the week.

She began the week with a 33-assist (11.0 per set) effort at Murray State and led the Govs to a .253 team attack percentage during the match.

Stucker also had two kills and four digs as Austin Peay ended Murray State’s 27-match home OVC win streak.

Four days later, Stucker added a 45-assist (11.25 per set) outing against Eastern Kentucky. She also had a seven digs, a kill and a block in the match.

Stucker enters the new week ranked third among all Division I setters in total assists (865) and 15th in assists per set (11.38).

It was Stucker’s sixth setter award in the season’s first seven weeks and the 10th weekly conference honor for the Govs as a whole.

Austin Peay faces a three-match road trip over the next seven days, beginning with a 7:00pm, Tuesday contest at Western Kentucky.


