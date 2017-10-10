Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Governors Athletics Offices relocate within Dunn Center

October 10, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s athletics department has relocated its offices within the Winfield Dunn Center. Effective immediately fans can find the department’s administrative offices on the second floor of the Dunn Center.

In addition, the men and women’s basketball offices as well as the softball offices can now be found on the first floor of the Dunn Center.

At this time visitor parking for the administrative offices is still located on the main level of the Dunn Center in parking Lot No. 50. Elevator access to the second floor can be found by entering the Dunn Center through Gate 3 and turning left.

Austin Peay State University Dunn Center

The following offices have relocated to the Dunn Center’s second floor, Room 227.

  • Athletics Director
  • Senior Woman Administrator
  • Assistant Athletics Director
  • Athletics Business Office
  • Athletics Ticket Office
  • Athletics Compliance Office
  • Athletics Communications Offices
  • Athletics Marketing Office
  • Governors Sports Properties Office
  • Volleyball Offices

The men’s basketball offices have moved to Room 132 in the Dunn Center and are now adjacent to the women’s basketball offices in Room 141, both in the former location of the department’s administration offices.

In addition, the softball offices have relocated to Room 177 which can be found in the East Tunnel of the Dunn Center.

APSU Dunn Center Parking Areas Map

APSU Dunn Center Parking Areas Map


