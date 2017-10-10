APSU Soccer receives United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

APSU Sports Information

Kansas City, MO – The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer program was awarded the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for 2016-17.

Austin Peay was one of six Ohio Valley Conference schools to be presented with the honor which recognizes student athletes for their work ethic not only on the field, but in the classroom.

College Team Academic Award highlights programs whose collective team GPA is a 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale.

“This award exemplifies how our student athletes can achieve greatness academically while being devoted and committed athletes,” said head coach Kelley Guth. “I am very proud that our team consistently achieves a very high standard of academic excellence in some of the most demanding academic programs that we offer at Austin Peay. It’s truly a great reward for them and it makes me incredibly honored to be their coach.”

This accolade shows the Governors continued commitment to excellence in the classroom, competition and community. Fans can catch Govs soccer in action this week 3:00pm Thursday, at Murray State for their final road game of the regular season.

