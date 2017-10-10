APSU Volleyball falls at Western Kentucky in straight sets

APSU Sports Information

Bowling Green, KY – Reigning Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Week Kristen Stucker chipped in 28 assists but it was not enough as the Austin Peay State University volleyball team dropped a straight-set decision to Western Kentucky on Tuesday Evening.

The opening frame was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams attacking efficiently.

The Hilltoppers separated with a 10-4 run midway through the set to seize control early.

A trio of kills from Logan Carger, Brooke Moore and Christina White pulled the Govs within three late in the frame before ultimately falling 25-20 to open the match.

The two teams were tied at 10-10 in the second stanza before Western Kentucky was able to separate, finishing the set on a 15-5 run. The Governors attempted to fight back capitalizing on a pair of service errors from the Hilltoppers, but ultimately dropped set two 25-15.

Austin Peay (17-4, 5-1 OVC) opened up an 8-6 lead in the third set, highlighted by three kills from Christina White, when the nation’s third-ranked attacking team used their home court momentum to take control of the frame. Western Kentucky won eight of the next 11 points to recapture the lead and hold off the Govs for a 25-18 win in set three and straight-set victory over Austin Peay.

Christina White finished the match with 13 kills, followed by Ashley Slay with eight and Cecily Gable with seven.

Next Up for APSU Volleyball

Austin Peay returns to action with a three-day, two-match OVC road trip beginning 7:00pm, Friday at Tennessee Tech.

