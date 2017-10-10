Clarksville Park and Recreation announces Clarksville BBQ Bash Winners

Top Teams earn bragging rights and Cash Prizes

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department and SERVPRO of Montgomery County Fire & Water Cleanup & Restoration Company hosted Clarksville’s first-ever BBQ Bash on Saturday, October 7th, 2017 at Liberty Park.

The BBQ Bash included a full barbeque competition and cornhole tournament.

Barbecue Competition

Seventeen competitors from near and far met on the banks of the Cumberland River this weekend to see who had the best barbeque. A team of Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) judges evaluated barbeque in three categories (pork, chicken, ribs) based on the following criteria: taste, appearance and texture.

Trophies and a total of $3,000 was awarded to the following:

Clarksville BBQ Bash Winners

Grand Champion – ($350): Big B’s BBQ

Reserve Grand Champion – ($200): The Big Orange Smokers

Chicken Category



1st Place- ($200): Big B’s BBQ

2nd Place- ($150): Double A’s BBQ

3rd Place- ($100): RT Que

4th Place- ($75): Watch Out Now

5th Place- ($50): DC’s Backyard Smokers

6th Place- ($25): Tri-Star BBQ

7th Place ($25): The Spice is Right

8th Place- ($25): J’s Meats and More

9th Place- ($25): SERVPRO

10th Place-($25): Smokin in the Country

Ribs Category



1st Place- ($200): The Big Orange Smokers

2nd Place- ($150): Big B’s BBQ

3rd Place- ($100): Smokin in the Country

4th Place- ($75): Tri-Star BBQ

5th Place- ($50): Double A’s BBQ

6th Place- ($25): Watch Out Now

7th Place ($25): DC’s Backyard Smokers

8th Place- ($25): Reggie’s BBQ

9th Place- ($25): The Spice is Right

10th Place-($25): Smoke in the Holler

Pork Category



1st Place- ($200): The Big Orange Smokers

2nd Place- ($150): RT Que

3rd Place- ($100): Double A’s BBQ

4th Place- ($75): DC’s Backyard Smokers

5th Place- ($50): Big B’s BBQ

6th Place- ($25): B&E BBQ

7th Place ($25): Tri-Star BBQ

8th Place- ($25): Smokin in the Country

9th Place- ($25): Smoke in the Holler

10th Place- ($25): Smokin’ Joe’s

“I have done several contests and was impressed with how well Clarksville did with it being a first year contest,” said Grand Champion winner, Brian Morrison with Big B’s BBQ. “The facility was great and the staff took great care of us. I definitely plan on cooking it next year.”

Cornhole Tournament

Eight teams competed not only for bragging rights and a trophy, but money was awarded to the first, second, and third place teams.

First Place ($200): Dynamic Duo

Second Place ($150): Get Er Done

Third Place ($50): Baggers/Braggers

Special thanks to cornhole tournament sponsor Blackhorse Pub & Brewery and beer sponsor Budweiser.

