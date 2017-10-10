Clarksville Park and Recreation announces Clarksville BBQ Bash Winners

|
October 10, 2017 |
Top Teams earn bragging rights and Cash Prizes
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department and SERVPRO of Montgomery County Fire & Water Cleanup & Restoration Company hosted Clarksville’s first-ever BBQ Bash on Saturday, October 7th, 2017 at Liberty Park.
The BBQ Bash included a full barbeque competition and cornhole tournament.
Clarksville BBQ Bash Grand Champion Big B’s BBQ
Barbecue Competition
Seventeen competitors from near and far met on the banks of the Cumberland River this weekend to see who had the best barbeque. A team of Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) judges evaluated barbeque in three categories (pork, chicken, ribs) based on the following criteria: taste, appearance and texture.
Trophies and a total of $3,000 was awarded to the following:
Clarksville BBQ Bash Winners
Grand Champion – ($350): Big B’s BBQ
Reserve Grand Champion – ($200): The Big Orange Smokers
Chicken Category
1st Place- ($200): Big B’s BBQ
2nd Place- ($150): Double A’s BBQ
3rd Place- ($100): RT Que
4th Place- ($75): Watch Out Now
5th Place- ($50): DC’s Backyard Smokers
6th Place- ($25): Tri-Star BBQ
7th Place ($25): The Spice is Right
8th Place- ($25): J’s Meats and More
9th Place- ($25): SERVPRO
10th Place-($25): Smokin in the Country
Ribs Category
1st Place- ($200): The Big Orange Smokers
2nd Place- ($150): Big B’s BBQ
3rd Place- ($100): Smokin in the Country
4th Place- ($75): Tri-Star BBQ
5th Place- ($50): Double A’s BBQ
6th Place- ($25): Watch Out Now
7th Place ($25): DC’s Backyard Smokers
8th Place- ($25): Reggie’s BBQ
9th Place- ($25): The Spice is Right
10th Place-($25): Smoke in the Holler
Pork Category
1st Place- ($200): The Big Orange Smokers
2nd Place- ($150): RT Que
3rd Place- ($100): Double A’s BBQ
4th Place- ($75): DC’s Backyard Smokers
5th Place- ($50): Big B’s BBQ
6th Place- ($25): B&E BBQ
7th Place ($25): Tri-Star BBQ
8th Place- ($25): Smokin in the Country
9th Place- ($25): Smoke in the Holler
10th Place- ($25): Smokin’ Joe’s
“I have done several contests and was impressed with how well Clarksville did with it being a first year contest,” said Grand Champion winner, Brian Morrison with Big B’s BBQ. “The facility was great and the staff took great care of us. I definitely plan on cooking it next year.”
Cornhole Tournament
Eight teams competed not only for bragging rights and a trophy, but money was awarded to the first, second, and third place teams.
First Place ($200): Dynamic Duo
Second Place ($150): Get Er Done
Third Place ($50): Baggers/Braggers
Special thanks to cornhole tournament sponsor Blackhorse Pub & Brewery and beer sponsor Budweiser.
