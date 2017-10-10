|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Park and Recreation announces Clarksville BBQ Bash Winners Newer: F&M Bank Tops Montgomery County and Stewart County Market Share Rankings Again »
Clarksville Police reports Man Discharges a Firearm While Clearing It, Killing Another Man
Clarksville, TN – On Monday, October 9th, 2017 around 5:43pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a shooting in progress at 160 Stateline Road.
When officers arrived they found a 19 year old man being administered first aid who had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso area. He was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
The initial investigation indicated that a 24 year old man was attempting to clear a Glock handgun and discharged the firearm striking the 19 year old in the torso area.
The investigation is ongoing.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Glock, LifeFlight, Person Killed, Shots Fired, Stateline Road, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed