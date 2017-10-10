Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police reports Man Discharges a Firearm While Clearing It, Killing Another Man

October 10, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Monday, October 9th, 2017 around 5:43pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a shooting in progress at 160 Stateline Road.

When officers arrived they found a 19 year old man being administered first aid who had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso area. He was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Clarksville Police respond to shots fired on Stateline Road Monday afternoon.

The initial investigation indicated that a 24 year old man was attempting to clear a Glock handgun and discharged the firearm striking the 19 year old in the torso area.

The investigation is ongoing.


