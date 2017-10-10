Clarksville Police reports Man Discharges a Firearm While Clearing It, Killing Another Man

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, October 9th, 2017 around 5:43pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a shooting in progress at 160 Stateline Road.

When officers arrived they found a 19 year old man being administered first aid who had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso area. He was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

The initial investigation indicated that a 24 year old man was attempting to clear a Glock handgun and discharged the firearm striking the 19 year old in the torso area.

The investigation is ongoing.

